Dial-A-Ride: Free rides home being offered New Year’s Eve

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Don’t forget that if you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve with alcohol and you need a ride, the United Way is partnering with 22News, Yellow Cab of Springfield, and several other community sponsors to offer you are free ride home.

All you need is your license and the cab will take you to the address listed on it for free. The program is called dial-a-ride.

If you are in the Springfield, Holyoke or Chicopee area, just call 413-739-9999 anytime between noon and 5am Sunday morning.

Remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving. Make sure you have a designated driver.