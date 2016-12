EASTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 3 people died in a head-on collision between two SUV’s in the town of Easton.

The victims were a father, his teenage son and the teenager’s girlfriend. Father and son lived in Easton, their passenger was from the town of Halifax.

State police report that the victim’s SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with the other SUV.

The other driver is expected to recover.