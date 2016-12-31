Cell phone thieves rob drivers sitting in traffic

(CNN) – He’s one of several victims of the same crime in recent months, all of these happening in broad daylight.

Stopped at a light, this young man appears in front of the car in a matter of seconds, he and a partner will have swiped the phone.

“Annoyed, you know. I fell for it. I’m a pretty vigilant person. I’m always watching around my surroundings, especially in the downtown area,” said T.J.

To serve as a warning, the light turns green and there’s little T.J. can do, but drive away, “I was really in shock, like it happened. Like oh my god, I can’t believe it happened to me.”

Police have been warning drivers of this type of crime since the summer. This video of a separate encounter, shared numerous times on Facebook, appears to show someone reaching into a taxi. There seems to be a struggle.

The camera captures a glimpse of his face, he’s familiar to T.J. He thinks this was the person who grabbed his phone from the passenger side, “Always, always keep your doors locked. Keep your windows rolled up.”

Police say in many of these crimes, the suspects pretend to be handing out flyers.

That’s what happened to T.J. it only took that momentary distraction to give them enough time to take his phone.