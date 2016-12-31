2 dead, 2 injured in CT concert shooting

(NBC) – Connecticut police say two are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a concert Friday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Toyota Oakdale Theater following a concert by hip hop artist Meek Mill.

When officers arrived on the scene they found four people who had been shot – two fatally.

The other two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Connecticut State Police major crime division was called in to assist at the scene, as police officers interviewed witnesses.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.

