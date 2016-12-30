Utility pole damaged in West Springfield after car accident

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One lane was closed along a section of Riverdale Street, Route 5, southbound in West Springfield, Friday night, after a car hit and sheared a utility pole.

When 22News arrived on Riverdale Street, we saw the utility poll leaning over, hanging from some wires; the car had already been towed away.

Eversource crews were there Friday night replacing the pole. The accident did not interrupt traffic, but the right lane was closed on Route 5 south just past the McDonald’s on Riverdale Street.