LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The right lane of the Mass Pike in Lee is temporarily closed heading westbound, according to MassDOT.

The department said a truck has crashed near Exit 2 at the 10.2 mile marker.

#MAtraffic Alert: Lee- I-90 WB by Exit 2 @ 10.2mm: truck crash. Right lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 30, 2016

Drivers should give themselves extra time to get through this area while crews clear the crash.