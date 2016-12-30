Tips on how to avoid phone schemes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been more reports of phone schemes this holiday season. A viewer told 22News she received calls from fake charities trying to get her hard earned money.

Springfield Consumer Affairs expert Milagros Johnson urges you to do some research. Find out as much as you can about an organization before you contribute. Check where the money is going, and don’t allow yourself to be pressured over the phone.

“Never give on impulse, never let them touch your heart, as I would say, and do your research, before you give your hard earned money,” said Johnson.

To stop the calls, here’s some advice from the Federal Trade Commission: First, always hang up, don’t interact and file a complaint with the FTC. If you get repeated illegal calls from the same number, contact your phone company and ask them to block the number.