Stay safe on the roads this New Year’s Eve: don’t drink and drive

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – A standard drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, which contain the same amount of alcohol. Did you know that the average person metabolizes alcohol at the rate of about one drink per hour? This is why throughout the duration of Mass Appeal, Seth drank almost six beers, supervised by Sergeant Rich Maclean from Amherst Police Department, and Sean Casella from Wilbraham Police Department, to show the effects of alcohol on the body.

The key message this New Year’s Eve is do not drink and drive. There are many different means of transportation that you can take, to keep your life and the lives of others around you safe.

