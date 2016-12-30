Springfield holding citywide Kwanzaa celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is holding a citywide Kwanzaa celebration, which started at noon on Friday.

The celebration is being hosted at the UMASS Center at Springfield on Main Street by the office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, The Association of Black Business and Professionals and The Black Leadership Alliance.

A candle lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place during the celebration to honor faith, family, community, and African American culture.

Sarno and former State Senator Dianne Wilkerson are speaking at the celebration.

Kwanzaa started on Monday and will last until Sunday January 1.