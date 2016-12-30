Bud Williams future plans as a State Representative

Williams will be sworn in to the Massachusetts House of Representatives on Wednesday, January 4th

Kara Dominick Published: Updated:
bud williams event2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Bud Williams will be sworn in as a State Representative next week but what does that mean for his city council seat?

Williams told 22News he has agonized over the decision since he was elected to serve the 11th Hampden District back in November.

It’s a tough decision I was elected by the citizens of Springfield for a two year term I take that role very seriously, sometimes I’m tormented, sometimes I want to go, sometimes I want to stay so after I’m sworn in and everything is settled, I’ll make a decision.”

