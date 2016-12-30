Thursday’s snow won’t impact Northampton First Night celebration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is not letting Thursday’s snow change any plans for their annual First Night celebration.

At one point it looked like the snow could put a damper on First Night plans, but Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News the Department of Public Works will be salting, sanding and plowing to make sure the roads are clear and pedestrians can walk safely on Saturday.

Northampton received 4″ of snow Thursday.

The city is expecting about 10,000 people to be coming to the downtown area, flooding so many of the streets.

The celebration is a city tradition put on by the Northampton Center for the Arts, offering entertainment at 20 venues, fireworks, and a grand gathering around Hotel Northampton to watch the glittering ball rise at midnight.

Narkewicz also said he’s confident the parking ban currently in effect will not impact event parking. He has made all municipal and street parking free Saturday. Drivers who wish to park in the parking garage will still have to pay.