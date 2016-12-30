Sears department store in Enfield will soon be closed

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Sears at Enfield Square will observe its 20th anniversary in April by closing it doors for good. The store, which opened in April of 1997, was doomed by what the company calls low profitability.

Shoppers reacted with sadness to the closing notice. “It’s sad to see some of the old stand-bys in the area you grew up in going by the wayside,” Enfield resident Ron Mease told 22News. “There’s still a Sears up in Eastfield Mall, but now Macy’s closed here. That’s pretty rough, like the end of an era.”

The Sears brand will not entirely disappear next spring. The Sears Automotive Center adjacent to the department store at Enfield Square will remain open.