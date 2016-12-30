Water main break flooded and closed road in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Westfield Road in Holyoke was closed Friday night after water started coming up out of the ground and flooded the road.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Kevin Thomas told 22News the water main break was reported around 10:00 p.m. Friday in the residential neighborhood. Police closed Westfield Road between Memorial Drive and Homestead Avenue.

Department of Public Works crews were working to assess the broken main Friday night, but at 11:30 p.m., water was still gushing out of the hardtop, flooding Westfield Road and flowing down the hill to Homestead Avenue. No word on how many homes lost water service, or for how long.

Police on site told 22News they had closed the road as a safety measure, because the water was freezing on the road surface. The water was pooling in the Holyoke Credit Union parking lot at the intersection of Homestead Avenue and Route 202.

