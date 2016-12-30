Water main break flooded and closed road in Holyoke

Police closed Westfield Road between Memorial Drive and Homestead Avenue

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
holyoke-water-main-break

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Westfield Road in Holyoke was closed Friday night after water started coming up out of the ground and flooded the road.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Kevin Thomas told 22News the water main break was reported around 10:00 p.m. Friday in the residential neighborhood. Police closed Westfield Road between Memorial Drive and Homestead Avenue.

Department of Public Works crews were working to assess the broken main Friday night, but at 11:30 p.m., water was still gushing out of the hardtop, flooding Westfield Road and flowing down the hill to Homestead Avenue. No word on how many homes lost water service, or for how long.

Police on site told 22News they had closed the road as a safety measure, because the water was freezing on the road surface. The water was pooling in the Holyoke Credit Union parking lot at the intersection of Homestead Avenue and Route 202.

22News will continue to cover this story and bring you the latest information, on-air and WWLP.com, when it becomes available.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s