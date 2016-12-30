Overdue book? Libraries offering amnesty programs in January

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Libraries in Hampshire County are offering people with past-due materials a way to avoid paying any accumulated late fees.

The amnesty program is available at Jones Library, Munson Memorial Library, and North Amherst Library from January 9 to January 31 and at Forbes Library in Northampton from January 3 to January 31.

During these time frames, anyone can return overdue items without paying the associated late fees if they bring in a non-perishable, non-expired food donation. Forbes Library is also accepting personal care or household item donations such as deodorant, razors, toilet paper and dish soap.

Donations will benefit both the Amherst Survival Center and the Northampton Survival Center.

“This is a great opportunity for patrons with long-overdue library materials to get those items back to the library without having to pay the fines that are accumulating,” said Amy Anaya, head of borrower services at Jones Library.

Anaya said late fees at Jones Library and branches will only be forgiven for items that are returned. The amnesty program does not apply to overdue items that have previously been returned or for billed or lost items.