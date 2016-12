NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Academy of Music in Northampton is preparing for First Night Northampton, where many people come to bring in the New Year.

22News looks at how they get ready, and what you can experience if you want to be apart of the first moments of 2017.

There will be fireworks, musical performances, a circus and magicians at the event.

At midnight, the ball on top of the Hotel Northampton raises up and residents will celebrate the New Year.