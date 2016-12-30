Mayor Sarno questioning Fire Commissioner’s decision

The mayor is asking for the Law Department to review the Residency Ordinance in order to enforce the rule.

Amy Phillips, Producer, 22News Investigative Team
sarno-furious_00001

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is questioning  Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant’s finding and decision to not discipline Deputy Fire Chief Glenn Guyer for his failure to move into Springfield upon his promotion, which is required by city ordinance.

The commissioner informed the mayor that there is no just cause for discipline. Sarno said in a statement sent to 22News that he does not agree with the decision and plans to pursue all legal options up to and including disciplinary action against the Fire Commissioner, if warranted.

The mayor said he believed the promotion was conditional upon Deputy Guyer’s moving into the city within one year.  Sarno said he will ask the Law Department to review the Residency Ordinance for any revisions that may be necessary to enforce the regulation.  He will also ask the Personnel Department to review the promotional process to assure employees acknowledge that they are bound by this rule.

