Local residents setting new goals for the New Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – When a new year begins, people traditionally take stock of their lives and think about ways to make their lives better.

It’s a time to start over. The New Year brings new opportunity. By throwing out the old and welcoming the new.

“Improve myself in ways that I could never imagine myself improving. You know, I just need to do better for myself and improve. And I guess that’s why it took a longtime I guess,” said John Carpenter of Springfield.

Ketest Hill of Springfield told 22News, he’s looking forward to investing in property. “This year I’m trying to look forward to buying a house for my family. So I’m trying to save up money to buy a house, so we can move on.”

Getting in shape is a New Year’s resolution that thousands of people make every year. Problem is only 8% actually stick to it.

Joe Poliboir, who works at the Planet Fitness in West Springfield, said, “We try to encourage people to stick with it. We try to encourage them that it doesn’t happen overnight and it may take some time. It’s kinda like a lifestyle change.”

Experts recommend you make “attainable” resolutions, be specific, and make a plan of action. Writing your goal down, rather than just stating it.