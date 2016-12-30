How to find a cheap, safe ride home on New Year’s Eve

(WWLP) – A safe ride home on New Year’s Eve can cost you, but only if you don’t know where to look.

Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft both have what they call ‘dynamic pricing.’ It’s an issue of supply and demand.

Fare prices surge depending on your location, time of day, and demand for drivers.

If you’re set on taking an Uber New Year’s Eve there are some ways to minimize your fee. You can schedule your ride in advance so it locks in the price at that time.

You can also carpool and make it easier to pay the surge. Another option could be to wait until the surge is over, or walk a few blocks until you find a cheaper pick up area.

“I think their prices should be all the same and all the time, not just go up and price gouge because it’s a holiday,” said Diane Duval of Chicopee.

If you don’t want to use a ridesharing company, you can always call Yellow Cab in Springfield.

The United way is partnering with 22News, and several other community sponsors, to offer free rides to your home address on New Year’s Eve through their Dial-A-Ride program.

For more information on the Dial-A-Ride program, click here.