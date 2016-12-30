Governor Baker to deliver Commonwealth address

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is set to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address in a little over three weeks. 22 News explains how this is an opportunity for the governor to lay out his priorities for the second half of his term.

Many state lawmakers I spoke with said Governor Baker has focused his first two years on being a “Fixer,” especially when it comes to the MBTA and balancing the state budget.

For his remaining two years in office, legislators would like to see Governor Baker come up with a bolder vision for the state.

Governor Baker is schedule to give his annual State of the Commonwealth speech on Tuesday, January 24th. This is a chance for Baker to address the Legislature and the public about his priorities for the year ahead.

The governor’s speech lands on the same day he’s due to file a new state budget. One state lawmaker told 22News he’d like to see the governor shift priorities.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge said, “We need to be bolder on things like climate change, education policy and just generally making sure that all parts of the state are prospering.”

Governor Baker is expected to run for re-election in 2018.