Elevator at Holyoke apartment building out of order

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A faulty elevator at a Holyoke apartment building is forcing elderly and disabled residents into hotels.

22News viewers alerted us to the elevator issue at the Coughlin Apartments on Walnut Street.

Housing Authority told 22News about a week ago some people got trapped in the elevator and the fire department had to get them out.

They accidentally damaged the doors and the Eagle Elevator Company was delayed in getting the parts to fix it because of the holidays.

On Friday, the elevator’s doors were fixed. Now they have discovered a problem with the motor that could take up to two weeks to fix.

Elderly and disabled tenants are being offered free hotels in the meantime.

“We have been trying to communicate effectively to those folks through the resident leader and through flyers. We thought this was going to be a much more expedited process but now that we realize the elevator is going to be down for an extended period of time, we are offering some rent abatement to folks,” said the Executive Director of Holyoke Housing Authority Matthew Mainville.

There are two stairwells in the seven story apartment building, but only one elevator.

Mainville says the elevator is from 1968, but is inspected regularly.

They want to make sure the elevator is safe and up to code before putting it back in operation.