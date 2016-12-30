Dr. Phil – “‘My sweet sister has turned into a sugar baby party mom'”

Can Dr. Phil help this family end their fighting for the sake of the infant caught in the middle?

WWLP 22News Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Grace wrote into the show because she says she fears for the well-being of her 14-month-old nephew and her mother, Pam.

Grace claims her sister Ashlan abandoned her son, leaving Pam to raise the child, because she says Ashlan’s only priorities are “stripping, partying, and picking up ‘sugar daddies.’”

Ashlan says that she doesn’t think she’s a bad mom at all, in fact, she thinks Grace and her mom need to back off and stop making such horrible claims.

Ashlan says she only strips to support her son but that her family doesn’t understand that.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

