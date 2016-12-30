Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

The judge must soon decide if other accusers can testify as "prior bad act" witnesses

MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago.

Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.

Some legal experts wonder if Cosby will seek a plea deal after losing a series of defense motions.

But a spokeswoman for Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says there’s no truth to those reports.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University.

The judge must soon decide if other accusers can testify as “prior bad act” witnesses.

The trial is set to start by June.

___
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s