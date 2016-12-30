College student mistakenly declared dead

(CNN) – How does this happen? A college student is a year from graduating but may not get financial aid because some people think she’s dead.

Ashley Walker, Chicago state university student said, “He um? Yeah he passed away in August”

Ashley walker lost her father Kenneth Lovell to lung cancer. They spent his final months together, as family.

Walker said, “Me and my mom were both his caretakers, and my aunt she came in, my cousins and my oldest sister.”

Then strange things began to happen. Walker, a Chicago state Astro chemistry major, was declined for internet service. And CSU financial aid wanted to see her social security card. So she went to the social security office. They told her she died in august.

Walker said, “I looked at him and said August 31st? And he said yeah! And I was like that’s the day my father died.”

She has his death certificate. Her name is on it as an informant but walker says credit agencies now think she’s dead too.

Walker said, “Where’s my death certificate if I’m supposed to be dead, where’s my death certificate? Nobody has one.”

Now walker has piles of paperwork and is optimistic this gets worked out before next semester.

Walker said, “I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. I don’t want anyone to go through this. But I know it happens to people time and time again

Walker’s goal is to be the first black woman to ever become an Astrochemist with a PHD. She’s already qualified for a fellowship at Harvard University in the summer of 2017. But she needs to continue her research, and she can’t be dead for that.

She says Chicago State has been very helpful. She believes the school will help her get the financial assistance she needs.