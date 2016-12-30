Chicopee mayor has appointed new fire chief

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos has appointed a new fire chief to the city’s fire department.

Provisional Fire Chief Dean F. Desmarais will officially become the Fire Chief for the Chicopee Fire Department during a ceremony on January 5.

According to a release sent to 22News from Mayor Kos’ office, Desmarais had to undergo an interview process required by civil service rules and regulations before being selected.

“He is well-respected within the department and has the experience necessary to lead it going forward,” Mayor Kos said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him now that his appointment is official.”

Desmarais has served as the city’s deputy fire chief since 2010 and has been a part of the department since 1987. His full statement is below:

I’d like to thank Mayor Kos for having confidence in me and appointing me as Permanent Fire Chief. I have enjoyed working as the Provisional Fire Chief for the last year and a half acclimating myself to the position. I will continue to strive to further enhance the department to the best of my ability in my role as the Permanent Chief. I am proud of the hardworking, dedicated members of the fire department and it is my pleasure to serve the City of Chicopee as Chief of the Fire Department.”