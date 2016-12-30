Can you actually die from a broken heart?

(WWLP) – Fans are still mourning after Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds died just one day apart. 22News talked to doctors about whether you can actually die from a broken heart.

Debbie Reynolds’ cause of death was a stroke, but according to doctors, Broken Heart Syndrome is in fact a real thing.

“It’s not unusual to see these kind of things on a routine basis where you see people who present with signs and symptoms of a heart attack and when we do the angiogram and to look at the blood vessels of the heart they don’t have any blockages and you see progressive improvement of their heart function,” said the Director of Heart and Vascular at Baystate Medical Center, Dr. Amir Lotfi.

Doctors say broken heart syndrome can happen after the loss of a loved one, and they say its more common in women.

“One study specifically looked at when a loved one dies, what the chances of their partner dying, within 30 day, and there is a slight uptick in that,” said Dr. Lotfi.

Dr. Lotfi told 22News this is especially true for a patient who may already be more vulnerable to a medical episode, like an elderly person.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, told reporters his mother said “I want to be with Carrie” and then she was gone.

Doctors warn if you do feel similar symptoms after a loss, to get medical attention immediately.