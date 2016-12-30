Briefly heavy snow squalls possible in Western Massachusetts through early afternoon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Briefly heavy snow showers, known as squalls, have pushed through New York State and into the Berkshires. Some snow showers have even extended into parts of Franklin and Hampshire Counties. The risk for some briefly heavy snow could extend into Hampden County as the snow showers drift south.

Accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible over the Berkshires and western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin County where temperatures are cooler. Little accumulation is expected for areas close to and east of I-91. Here’s our updated snowfall forecast map.

Make sure to keep an eye on our interactive radar as conditions will be noticeably different for those of you within a squall and those of you outside of the snow bands where the sun may be shining.

Video courtesy Pittsfield Police Department.