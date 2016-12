(CNN) – People are doing the mannequin challenge all over the planet. Now they’re even doing it in space!

Thomas Pesquet, a European space agency astronaut from France, tweeted this video of five members of the international space station crew posing like mannequins.

He wrote online the crew usually has Sundays off, so they had some fun with microgravity.

He also wrote “the result is kind of sci-fi spooky don’t you think?”

Related mannequin challenge coverage: