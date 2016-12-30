19 western Mass. communities awarded Fire Assistance Grants

(WWLP) – Nineteen communities in western Massachusetts are receiving Fire Assistance Grants.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded the communities grant funding from the Cooperative Fire Protection Volunteer Assistance Program.

Thirty-eight communities across the Commonwealth have been awarded a total of $63,528 of grant funding.

The grant program is offered to all non-profit, rural-call or volunteer fire departments that provide a service primarily to a community or city with a population of 10,000 people or less.

The grants will pay for equipment needed during emergencies.

Towns awarded grants:

Becket – $2,000

Charlemont – $1,967

Colrain – $1,500

Dalton – $1,997.50

Granby – $1,750

Great Barrington – $2,000

Heath – $2,000

Middlefield – $1,968.02

Monterey – $2,000

Otis – $1,977.87

South Deerfield – $804

Southwick – $1,500

South Hadley Fire District #2 – $1,393.31

Sunderland – $201

Tolland – $1,936

Wales – $1,964

Warwick – $1,967.50

Windor – $1,765.37

Williamstown – $659