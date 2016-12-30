19 western Mass. communities awarded Fire Assistance Grants

The grants will pay for equipment needed during emergencies.

By Published:
(WWLP) – Nineteen communities in western Massachusetts are receiving Fire Assistance Grants.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded the communities grant funding from the Cooperative Fire Protection Volunteer Assistance Program.

Thirty-eight communities across the Commonwealth have been awarded a total of $63,528 of grant funding.

The grant program is offered to all non-profit, rural-call or volunteer fire departments that provide a service primarily to a community or city with a population of 10,000 people or less.

Towns awarded grants: 

  • Becket – $2,000
  • Charlemont – $1,967
  • Colrain – $1,500
  • Dalton – $1,997.50
  • Granby – $1,750
  • Great Barrington – $2,000
  • Heath – $2,000
  • Middlefield – $1,968.02
  • Monterey – $2,000
  • Otis – $1,977.87
  • South Deerfield – $804
  • Southwick – $1,500
  • South Hadley Fire District #2 – $1,393.31
  • Sunderland – $201
  • Tolland – $1,936
  • Wales – $1,964
  • Warwick – $1,967.50
  • Windor – $1,765.37
  • Williamstown – $659

