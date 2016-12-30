19 western Mass. communities awarded Fire Assistance Grants

(WWLP) – Nineteen communities in western Massachusetts are receiving Fire Assistance Grants.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded the communities grant funding from the Cooperative Fire Protection Volunteer Assistance Program.
Thirty-eight communities across the Commonwealth have been awarded a total of $63,528 of grant funding.
The grant program is offered to all non-profit, rural-call or volunteer fire departments that provide a service primarily to a community or city with a population of 10,000 people or less.
The grants will pay for equipment needed during emergencies.
Towns awarded grants:
- Becket – $2,000
- Charlemont – $1,967
- Colrain – $1,500
- Dalton – $1,997.50
- Granby – $1,750
- Great Barrington – $2,000
- Heath – $2,000
- Middlefield – $1,968.02
- Monterey – $2,000
- Otis – $1,977.87
- South Deerfield – $804
- Southwick – $1,500
- South Hadley Fire District #2 – $1,393.31
- Sunderland – $201
- Tolland – $1,936
- Wales – $1,964
- Warwick – $1,967.50
- Windor – $1,765.37
- Williamstown – $659