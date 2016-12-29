Wilbraham PD: Man arrested for OUI was driving damaged car with deployed airbags

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Ware told Wilbraham police he didn’t know where he crashed his car after an officer pulled him over and noticed that his airbags were deployed.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, 39-year-old Ronald Rakaska was driving with his headlights off just after midnight December 19. The officer who pulled Rakaska over saw front-end damage and the deployed airbags when he walked up to the car to speak with him.

Rakaska was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation.