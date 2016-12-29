Westfield Police: Several car accidents blamed on weather

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow started falling Thursday morning in western Massachusetts, and how much snow you’re seeing depends on where you are. In the City of Westfield, about three inches of snow piled up before the changeover from snow to rain, causing several accidents.

Westfield Police Lt. Jay Pitoniak told 22News Thursday’s weather is to blame for three car accidents. In one of the accidents, a car hit a utility pole on East Mountain Road; the driver suffered only minor injuries. No one was hurt in the other two accidents.

Plows were out treating the roads with sand with salt Thursday night, to give cars better contact with road. 22News spotted a store manager salting the sidewalk in front of his business in Westfield, to avoid any slips.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from Springfield to West Stockbridge. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.