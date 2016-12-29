Trump looks towards inauguration day

(CNN) – President elect Donald Trump, huddling behind closed doors with his inner circle with private meetings focused on national security.

Attempting to move past the public feud with President Obama after their phone call Wednesday which seemed to lower the temperature on both sides.

Donald Trump said, “It was a very, very nice call and I actually thought we covered a lot of territory.”

Trump trying to put to bed their simmering spat, “Our staffs are getting along very well and I’m getting along very well with him, other than a couple of statements that I responded to. And we talked about it and smiled about it.”

Trump also taking a small victory lap, “And they’re going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the united states, taking them from other countries, they’re bringing them back to the United States.”

Taking credit in claiming he helped save or create 8,000 jobs in the u-s from a tech startup called Oneweb, with plans to hire 3,000 and 5,000 from sprint moving or adding jobs in the U.S., but some of those jobs had already been previously announced in a deal brokered before the election.

The Sprint CEO trying to defend the announcement…tweeting “stop speculating. This has nothing to do with previously announced @sprint initiatives.”

Trump continuing to dismiss lingering questions over potential conflicts of interest, in what is still an unclear role the future president will have in the Trump organization, “It’s not a big deal, you people are making that a big deal, the business because look, when I won, they all knew I had big business all over the place, and in fact, I reported it you know with the federal elections. It’s a much bigger business than anybody thought, it’s a great business, but I’m going to have nothing to do with it. I don’t have to, because as you know I wouldn’t have to do that by law, but I don’t want to do that, I want to focus on the country.”

Perhaps first and foremost on the president-elect’s mind, his inaugural address, the most high profile speech of his professional life.

CNN has learned, Trump is taking a personal role in working on the speech is said to be writing it himself mindful about the tone that the speech will set for his administration, according to presidential historian Douglas Brinkley who met with Trump Wednesday, “Donald Trump said ‘look, I’m going to give a short inauguration. I don’t want something long-winded. I don’t like that. I want to get right to my point and I’m going to write it all myself.'”

There are still many key positions in Trump’s administration are still remaining, high profile posts, including choosing the Secretary of veterans affairs.