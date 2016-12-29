Tolland ready for snowstorm, despite DPW garage fire

Sy Becker Published:
tolland-snow-plow

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Western portions of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties, as well as eastern Berkshire County, are expected to receive the highest amounts of snow due to Thursday’s storm. Fortunately for people in the town of Tolland, which recently lost its DPW garage in a fire, the generosity of neighboring communities will ensure that the community’s roads will be plowed as normal.

The garage burned in a fire on November 20, which destroyed not only the building, but all of the equipment inside. All but one of the town’s plows was destroyed. But Ed Deming, who serves as both police chief and DPW superintendent for this town of 500 residents, said that nearby towns such as Granville and Huntington lent them equipment right after the fire.

A look at the damage: Tolland DPW building, equipment destroyed in fire

Insurance, meanwhile, has allowed the purchase of a new piece of equipment, with another one set to arrive very soon. By this time next year, Deming said, the town should have a new garage built.

