Timelapse: I-91 in Springfield during Thursday’s snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Depending on where you live in western Massachusetts, you saw different amounts of snow. 22News put together a timelapse video for you taken on I-91 north in Springfield.
As you can see, it looks a lot different in lower Hampden County compared to Franklin County. The highway was treated, and with Springfield seeing more rain than snow, the highway is in good shape Thursday night.
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Weather Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Weather Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– WWLP 22News Weather App
|– Interactive Radar
|– Live Area Webcams