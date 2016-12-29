Timelapse: I-91 in Springfield during Thursday’s snowstorm

Juliana-Mazza By Published: Updated:
i-91-springfield-night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Depending on where you live in western Massachusetts, you saw different amounts of snow. 22News put together a timelapse video for you taken on I-91 north in Springfield.

As you can see, it looks a lot different in lower Hampden County compared to Franklin County. The highway was treated, and with Springfield seeing more rain than snow, the highway is in good shape Thursday night.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s