Thick, wet & heavy snow falling in Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow started about 10:30 a.m. in Northampton on Thursday, but didn’t accumulate on roads until about 12:30 p.m.

The snow picked up as the afternoon went on, and was thick, wet, and heavy. Northampton’s Main Street business owners were out shoveling and sanding; businesses were open despite the snow.

The Northampton Parking Garage was full but there was a lot of room at the Municipal Snow Lot on King Street. Flashing blue lights indicate a parking ban, which are in effect for Belchertown, Easthampton, Granby, Northampton, South Hadley, and Southampton.

The plows were out Thursday night and the Department of Public Works crews were out salting and sanding.

There were several accidents throughout western Massachusetts on Thursday, including one in Hadley, where a car went off the road on North Maple, and another in Northampton, which Massachusetts State Police reported was a minor spin-out on Interstate-91.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced to 40 miles per hour from Springfield to West Stockbridge. Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team for the latest forecast and snowfall totals.