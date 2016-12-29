Teen accidentally shot himself in chest during hunting trip in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (AP/WWLP) — Police say an 18-year-old is recovering after he accidentally shot himself in the chest while on a Christmas Eve hunting trip with family in Orange.

State environmental police told The Boston Globe the young man’s hunting rifle discharged as he tested the thickness of ice with the butt of the muzzle-loaded gun on Saturday morning.

Maj. William Bilotta says local police and the man’s family staunched the bleeding and helped him survive.

Bilotta says the unidentified Orange man was properly licensed to carry and go hunting. Police took the guns that were used and will likely return the firearms when the investigation is complete.