Mass Pike speed limit reduced to 40 in most of western Massachusetts

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow is now coming down across western Massachusetts, and the speed limit has been reduced on a large section of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

According to MassDOT, the speed limit is now down to 40 miles per hour between Exit 6 (Interstate 291) in Chicopee and the New York state line. Earlier in the afternoon, a speed limit restriction was in place for a smaller area, from Lee to Blandford.

Speed limits on the Pike are often reduced due to snowy or icy conditions, and additional restrictions are possible as the day goes on.

As of noontime, MassDOT had a total of 759 crews out on roadways statewide, with a particular focus on western and central Massachusetts.