Snowfall amounts across western Massachusetts

The snow should end near midnight Thursday.

Nick Bannin By Published: Updated:
Snow falling in Northampton early Thursday afternoon, December 29, 2016.
Snow falling in Northampton early Thursday afternoon, December 29, 2016.

(WWLP) – Snow began falling in western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The storm is expected to bring areas in the Berkshires and Franklin County the most snow, while areas in the lower Pioneer Valley should see much less due to chances for rain.

Snowfall totals as of Noon Thursday:

    • Plainfield: 1.5″
    • Conway: 1″
    • Leyden: 1″
    • Heath: 1″
    • Shelburne: 1″
    • Buckland: 1″
    • Wales: 1″
    • Granville: 1″
    • West Springfield 0.5″

Send your snowfall totals to the 22News Storm Team by e-mailing reportit@wwlp.com!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s