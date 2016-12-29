Snowfall amounts across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Snow began falling in western Massachusetts Thursday morning.

The storm is expected to bring areas in the Berkshires and Franklin County the most snow, while areas in the lower Pioneer Valley should see much less due to chances for rain.

Snowfall totals as of Noon Thursday:

Plainfield: 1.5″



Conway: 1″



Leyden: 1″



Heath: 1″



Shelburne: 1″



Buckland: 1″



Wales: 1″



Granville: 1″



West Springfield 0.5″

