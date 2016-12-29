Snow and rain for Thursday, snowfall forecast adjusted

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for western Massachusetts. Snow will arrive from mid to late morning today, becoming widespread as we get closer to noon. Snow will mix or change over to plain rain during a portion of the afternoon in valley areas as well as some areas east of the Connecticut River, while staying as a wet snow in the hills north and west of the lower Pioneer Valley. The mix will then change back to briefly heavy snow before we dry out overnight.

Watches & Warnings for Western Massachusetts:

Winter Storm Warning: Franklin, Hampshire & Western Hampden County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 4 A.M.

Winter Storm Warning: Berkshire County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 7 A.M.

Winter Weather Advisory: Central/Eastern Hampden County Thursday 9 A.M.- Friday 4 A.M.

Timing:

Dry for the Thursday morning commute

Snow develops from west to east between 8AM and 11AM

Snow changes to rain or a snow/rain mix in the Connecticut River Valley this afternoon

Snow continues in the hills, the Berkshires and most of Franklin County during the afternoon

Mix changes back to snow late afternoon-tonight. Snow may be heaviest at this time.

Snow ends near midnight.

Precipitation Type:

Mostly snow in the hills west of the Connecticut River Valley

Snow to rain to snow in the Connecticut River Valley

The main uncertainty is just how much the snow changes to rain. This will have the biggest impact on snowfall totals in the valley areas, which will be the area most affected by the rain/snow line.

Snowfall Forecast:

Click here for our latest snowfall map

Keep checking back for snowfall forecast adjustments, especially in the Connecticut River Valley where adjustments up or down are more likely as we narrow down the amount of rain that may or may not mix in.