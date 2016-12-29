Several accidents in western Mass. due to Thursday’s snow

GREENFIELD/WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter weather made its way through western Massachusetts on Thursday with many areas seeing several inches of snow.

In Franklin County, more than 4 inches of heavy wet snow accumulated in the City of Greenfield on Thursday. Roads were snow-covered and slushy until the plows came through.

Greenfield Police said there were several spinouts, with cars going off the road, but no one was hurt. Sgt. James Rode told 22News police received numerous calls of cars sliding off the road.

Among the trouble spots was Route 2A by Interstate 91 and the Mohawk Trail, heading towards Shelburne. Police had to shut down Mountain Road for nearly 45 minutes, after a tractor trailer got stuck.

Nathan Gmate of Greenfield said, “It’s not like you have 3, 4 foot of snow to move, so it’s more or less just a nuisance storm. But welcome to New England, it is what it is.”

In Hampden County, it was a similar situation in the City of Westfield, where a handful of accidents were being blamed on the snow. Westfield Police Lt. Jay Pitoniak said one driver suffered minor injuries when her car hit a utility pole on East Mountain Road.

Westfield received only 3 inches of snow, which wasn’t enough for people who like winter sports. Zach Pietras of Westfield said, “I was expecting worse. I was actually hoping for worse. Being a big snow boarder I want it all, but cleaning the sidewalks is really not too bad.”

Both Westfield and Greenfield have parking bans in effect.