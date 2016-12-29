Rats! Feds tell Boston to stop using dry ice to kill rodents

BOSTON (AP) — The feds have given the cold shoulder to Boston’s use of dry ice to control the city’s rat population.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the city has not registered dry ice as a pesticide and issued a cease and desist order through the state.

The city started using dry ice — frozen carbon dioxide — earlier this year. The ice is packed into the exits of rat lairs, melts into carbon dioxide gas, and suffocates the rodents.

City Inspectional Services Commissioner William Christopher tells New England Cable News it’s cheaper, safer, and more humane than poison.

The city is working to register dry ice as a pesticide with the state and federal governments.

Christopher hopes to have approval to start using it again by the spring, when rats become more active.