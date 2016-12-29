Protecting your pets when outdoors during winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you take your dog outdoors in the winter, you need to make sure you protect their paws.

One of the biggest threats to paw pads is the salt used to melt the snow on sidewalks and road surfaces; contact with some of those chemicals can burn your dog’s paws.

It’s best to put water-proof booties on your dog’s feet. Make sure they’re snug enough so they won’t slip off.

Another threat to your pet is having them ingest the de-icer when the lick their paws. So if you walk your dog through the slush, give their paws a wipe with a wet cloth after.