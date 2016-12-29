Plan in place to clear all the snow in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Greenfield is doing what’s necessary to keep up with the accumulating snow. The Department of Public Works sets up priorities for clearing snow during snowstorms.

The Greenfield DPW plows begin with the main roads, then the side roads, and finish up with parking lots. They do not plow state roads or around people’s property.

Residents are responsible for shoveling their own driveways and sidewalks. Josh Brandle of Greenfield told 22News, “If I don’t do it, someone could fall and hurt themselves, so having a sidewalk people walk on frequently, it’s just my job do it.”

Greenfield DPW Director Don Ouellette said they sent out their plows around 3 o’clock. They will continue making rounds every five hours until all the snow’s been cleared. Ouellete said they’re expecting more accumulation Thursday night.