Plan in place to clear all the snow in Greenfield

Greenfield DPW plows begin with the main roads

Mike Masciadrelli Published: Updated:
greenfield-snowfall

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Greenfield is doing what’s necessary to keep up with the accumulating snow. The Department of Public Works sets up priorities for clearing snow during snowstorms.

The Greenfield DPW plows begin with the main roads, then the side roads, and finish up with parking lots. They do not plow state roads or around people’s property.

Residents are responsible for shoveling their own driveways and sidewalks. Josh Brandle of Greenfield told 22News, “If I don’t do it, someone could fall and hurt themselves, so having a sidewalk people walk on frequently, it’s just my job do it.”

Greenfield DPW Director Don Ouellette said they sent out their plows around 3 o’clock. They will continue making rounds every five hours until all the snow’s been cleared. Ouellete said they’re expecting more accumulation Thursday night.

Snow changing to rain for some, then back to snow Thursday night

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News – WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s