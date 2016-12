NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is busy clearing the snow ahead of First Night this weekend. Thousands will fill downtown Northampton for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News the Department of Public Works will be salting, sanding and plowing to make sure the roads are clear and pedestrians can walk safely on Saturday.

Mayor Narkewicz also said he’s confident the parking ban that’s currently in effect, will not impact event parking.

