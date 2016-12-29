Mountain Road in Easthampton closing due to storm

Roadway shutting down at noon on Thursday

By Published: Updated:
mountain road closed

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow is in the forecast for Thursday, and as a result, Mountain Road in Easthampton will be closed.

Mountain Road, the section of Route 141 that runs along Mount Tom between Holyoke and Easthampton, will be shut down starting at noon.

According to Easthampton Police, the closure will remain in effect until further notice. Drivers hoping to travel between Easthampton and Holyoke should take East Street to Route 5, or Park Street/Line Street/County Road to Southampton Road in Holyoke.

Due to its steep nature, Mountain Road is often closed during times of heavy snowfall.

To see how much snow to expect and when, check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.

Click here to view on your mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s