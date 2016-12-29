Mountain Road in Easthampton closing due to storm

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow is in the forecast for Thursday, and as a result, Mountain Road in Easthampton will be closed.

Mountain Road, the section of Route 141 that runs along Mount Tom between Holyoke and Easthampton, will be shut down starting at noon.

According to Easthampton Police, the closure will remain in effect until further notice. Drivers hoping to travel between Easthampton and Holyoke should take East Street to Route 5, or Park Street/Line Street/County Road to Southampton Road in Holyoke.

Due to its steep nature, Mountain Road is often closed during times of heavy snowfall.

To see how much snow to expect and when, check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.

