Money resolutions to make in 2017

(CNN) – Thinking about bettering your bank account for the New Year? Here are some money resolutions you may want to make before the ball drops.

It’s time to ring in the New Year with some more cash. According to Fidelity’s annual New Year financial resolutions study, the three most common money-related goals for 2017 are: To save money, pay down or pay off debt, and spend less.

In order to keep these kind of money-centric resolutions, there are a few things you can do. Set up an automatic savings account. Every time you get paid, a little bit goes into savings.

To get rid of debt, pay more than the minimum amount on your credit cards. If you have multiple cards, pay off the balance of the card with the highest interest rate first.

To spend less, put together a budget. Check your statements. Make sure you know how much you spend on what. That way you can see what you really need, while also keeping an eye on potential fraudulent charges.

Little things you can do now to start the New Year off right.