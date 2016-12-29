Man convicted of gouging cop’s eye sentenced to probation

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Worcester man has been sentenced to a year of probation after being convicted of gouging a police officer in the eye.

Jones Appiah was convicted of assault and battery on a police officer and sentenced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old represented himself during a jury-waived trial on Tuesday.

The judge acquitted Appiah of driving so as to endanger, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a security guard.

Police say Appiah turned into a work zone in August, yelled something, made a U-turn, and drove the wrong way down a road.

Police say he sped off after an officer waved his arms and yelled for Appiah to stop.

Police say Appiah later scratched the officer’s face and gouged his left eye during a struggle that was recorded on video.