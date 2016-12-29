Make and stick to a resolution to save money in 2017

Promises to be more frugal top Fidelity's financial resolutions list

Sy Becker Published:
NY resolutions

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – It is not too early to make those New Year’s resolutions, especially those dealing with money! Promises to be more frugal top Fidelity’s New Year’s financial resolutions.

22News hear from customers and employees at Mrs. Murphy’s Donuts in Southwick on Thursday, to find out whether we can actually save more, spend less, and reduce what we owe.

“The same way you did every year, think about it and that’s usually about as far as it gets,” David Sutton of Southwick said. “I’m sure there’s got to be a way, I just haven’t been able to come up with the right solution.”

“I think it’s possible, because when it comes to spending, it’s really in people’s mindset,” explained Ben Balukonis of Mrs. Murphy’s Donuts said.

In other words, willpower. Joe Mahan of Simsbury, Connecticut said that if he had willpower, he would have spent less, saved more, and reduced his debts a long time ago.

