Latest snowfall good for business at ski areas

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Falling snow means rising revenues for ski areas, and skiers and snowboarders were excited for the fresh flakes flying at Berkshire East in Charlemont Thursday.

Western portions of Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden County, as well as eastern Berkshire County, are supposed to receive the most snow as a result of Thursday’s snowstorm. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that some communities could see up to a foot of snow, while totals will be much lower in eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli will take a look at how this latest snowfall is affecting business tonight on 22News at 5:00.

