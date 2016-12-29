Lanes closed on I-90 & Route 2 due to truck accidents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported two accidents, late Thursday afternoon; one involving a tractor trailer.
According to the MassDOT Twitter page, around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, the right lane and brake down lane on Interstate 90 eastbound in Blandford were closed due to a truck crash.
Then, just before 5:00 p.m., the MassDOT said two eastbound lanes on Route 2, Summit Drive, in Shelburne were closed after a tractor trailer reportedly jackknifed. Around 5:30 p.m., MassDOT said the area was cleared and the lanes were reopened.
Roads were slippery on Thursday due to the snow and rain that had been falling throughout the day and into the night. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 miles per hour due to the weather conditions.
|More Information:
|– Local Forecast
|– Weather Text Alerts
|– Temperatures
|– Weather Email Alerts
|– Weather News
|– WWLP 22News Weather App
|– Interactive Radar
|– Live Area Webcams