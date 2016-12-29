Lanes closed on I-90 & Route 2 due to truck accidents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported two accidents, late Thursday afternoon; one involving a tractor trailer.

According to the MassDOT Twitter page, around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, the right lane and brake down lane on Interstate 90 eastbound in Blandford were closed due to a truck crash.

#MAtraffic Alert: Blandford, I-90 EB @ MM 25.6: Truck crash. Right lane, BD lane closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 29, 2016

Then, just before 5:00 p.m., the MassDOT said two eastbound lanes on Route 2, Summit Drive, in Shelburne were closed after a tractor trailer reportedly jackknifed. Around 5:30 p.m., MassDOT said the area was cleared and the lanes were reopened.

#MAtraffic Alert: Shelburne, RT-2 EB at Shelburne Summit Dr: Jackknifed truck. 2 EB lanes closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 29, 2016

Roads were slippery on Thursday due to the snow and rain that had been falling throughout the day and into the night. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 miles per hour due to the weather conditions.