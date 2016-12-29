Judge won’t dismiss charges against driver in trooper death

Trooper Clardy was killed in the crash in March

Associated Press Published:
Trooper Thomas Clardy (Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)
Trooper Thomas Clardy (Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A judge won’t dismiss charges against a man accused of driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike that killed a state trooper.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, a Worcester judge denied a motion to dismiss several of the charges against 30-year-old David Njuguna of Webster. Njuguna has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and related offenses in the March 16 death of 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Authorities say Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation when his cruiser was hit by Njuguna’s vehicle in Charlton. Witnesses say Njuguna’s car had swerved across all three travel lanes without slowing.

Njuguna’s lawyer had argued that several charges are “duplicative” and there was insufficient evidence to support the charge alleging Njuguna had used marijuana.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s